Syria’s Suwayda: Intense clashes ongoing

Shafaq News - Suwayda

Armed clashes broke out in the Tel Hadeed area in the western countryside of Suwayda, southern Syria, between local armed groups and tribal factions, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Sunday.

The confrontations, still ongoing, reportedly started after tribal factions refused to withdraw from the area, and involved the use of indirect artillery fire, mortars, and heavy machine guns.

Meanwhile, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya cited a security source saying that “outlaws” armed groups attacked Syrian Internal Security Forces in the city, resulting in the death of one officer and injuries to others.

Western Suwayda has witnessed recurring tensions in recent months due to disputes between local armed groups and tribal factions over influence and control of strategic sites, with no lasting solution yet in place to resolve the conflicts.