Tribal clashes erupt in Syria's Daraa

Shafaq News – Daraa

Heavy clashes broke out on Thursday in southern Syria’s Daraa province, as armed members of rival clans exchanged fire over longstanding disputes.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the fighting began in the early morning hours and quickly escalated. Gunmen were seen spreading through the town’s streets, closing key roads, and intensifying the sense of panic among civilians.

Initial reports indicated injuries on both sides, though the exact toll remains unclear.

In Daraa’s countryside, tribal structures hold significant influence, often fueling local disputes that spiral into violence.

These clashes follow similar events in Suwayda earlier, where fighting between Druze, Bedouin tribes, and government forces claimed over 1,300 lives.