Israeli airstrike hits tribal fighters as Suwayda clashes resume

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday targeted a gathering of Bedouin tribal fighters in Suwayda province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

استهدفت طائرة إسرائيلية مكان تجمع لمقاتلي العشائر قرب قرية عريقة في السويداء. pic.twitter.com/i8Elk9DiQ7 — Arab-Military (@ashrafnsier) July 20, 2025

The strike coincided with renewed fighting between Druze groups and Bedouin factions, despite a declared ceasefire. According to the Observatory, tribal forces had launched an operation aimed at “freeing detainees held by Druze armed groups.”

Clashes also broke out in Rima Hazem, Areeqa, and Shahba, involving mortar fire and medium-caliber weapons.

In Areeqa, several homes were set ablaze during the shelling, causing significant damage and raising concerns over a worsening humanitarian situation if the violence continues.