US Envoy to join Amman talks on Syria crisis

Shafaq News – Damascus

US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack will participate in a meeting hosted by Jordan on August 12 to address the current situation in Syria, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

The talks, which will also bring together Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, will focus on ways to support reconstruction, consolidate the ceasefire in the southern province of Suwayda, and resolve the crisis there. The ministry said the meeting follows discussions held between the three officials in Amman on July 19.

تستضيف المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، بعد غد الثلاثاء، اجتماعًا أردنيًّا-سوريًّا-أميركيًّا مشتركًا، لبحث الأوضاع في سوريا وسبل دعم عملية إعادة بناء سوريا على الأسس التي تضمن أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها، وتلبي طموحات شعبها الشقيق وتحفظ حقوق كل السوريين. ويأتي الاجتماع، الذي سيحضره وزير… pic.twitter.com/2hL0dKZmTg — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) August 10, 2025

In a post on X, Barrack highlighted a collective determination to move toward a future that enables Syria and its people to live in peace, security, and prosperity, adding that the primary goal is to ensure the rights of all its citizens and end the country’s protracted conflicts.

This commitment underscores our collective determination to move toward a future in which Syria and all of its people can live in peace, security, and prosperity. https://t.co/KnmP8edEJg — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) August 10, 2025

The planned talks come amid rising tensions between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), especially after the conference of North and East Syria components in Hasakah. In its final statement, the conference called for establishing a decentralized state and adopting a constitution that enshrines ethnic, religious, and cultural pluralism — a move that drew a sharp response from Damascus.