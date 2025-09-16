Syria, Jordan, US agree on Suwayda roadmap

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, Syria reached an agreement with Jordan and the United States on a roadmap for the southern province of Suwayda, aimed at restoring stability and advancing reconciliation.

Revealed at a press conference in Damascus, the deal followed talks between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

The plan outlines measures for security, accountability, and a wider reconciliation process amid tensions in the province. Al-Shibani said it “serves the interest of all Syrians,” promising justice for those responsible for violence while opening channels for dialogue.

Safadi highlighted the direct link between Suwayda’s stability and Jordan’s security, declaring, “The security of southern Syria is the security of Jordan.” He also condemned recent Israeli strikes on Syrian territory.

Barrack described the agreement as “historic” and pledged US support to ensure its success, calling Syria “a young government seeking prosperity.”