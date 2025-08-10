Syrian officials and Druze leaders to meet in Jordan

Shafaq News – Damascus

Jordan’s capital, Amman, is set to host talks between Syrian officials and Druze leaders from Suwayda province, aiming to ease the ongoing unrest in the southern region, Arab media reported on Sunday.

Preparations are underway with US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack coordinating with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, several Arab foreign ministers, and Turkiye’s foreign minister.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, a US diplomatic source highlighted efforts to secure the attendance of Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri, Suwayda’s main Druze religious leader that opposes the current government, along with elders from prominent Druze families and local faction commanders.

It is unclear whether Suleiman Abd al-Baqi and Laith al-Ballous, both close to the Syrian government, will attend. Sheikh al-Hajri’s participation is also uncertain, while Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Sheibani is not expected to join.

Official Syrian representation likely includes Suwayda’s internal security chief Ahmed al-Dallati, Daraa’s general security chief Shahir Imran, and Suwayda Governor Mustafa al-Bakur.

Suwayda, a mainly Druze province in southern Syria, has recently experienced months of protests over economic hardship and political grievances. Clashes between local groups and government forces have left about 1,300 dead.