Syria: Government denies Suwayda blockade

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Wednesday, Syria’s Interior Ministry dismissed claims of imposing a blockade on Suwayda as part of a “deceptive media campaign” led by “unlawful groups.”

Interior Ministry Spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba asserted, on X, that the government had worked with local and international partners to open humanitarian corridors for aid and evacuations.

مزاعم حصار محافظة السويداء من قِبل الحكومة السورية محض كذب وتضليل، الحكومة السورية فتحت ممرات إنسانية لإدخال المساعدات لأهلنا المدنيين داخل المحافظة بالتعاون مع المنظمات الإنسانية المحلية والدولية، ولتسهيل الخروج المؤقت لمن شاء منهم خارج مناطق سيطرة المجموعات الخارجة عن القانون. — نور الدين البابا (@SyrianMoiSpokes) July 30, 2025

He accused armed factions in Suwayda of “fabricating narratives to justify demands” for unsanctioned border crossings and to revive captagon and arms smuggling as a primary revenue source.

عودة المؤسسات الشرعية للجمهورية العربية السورية لعملها في فرض سيادة القانون داخل المحافظة يهدد بقاء العصابات الخارجة عن القانون فيها، ويؤثر على تمويلها غير الشرعي، لذلك هي تروج لوجود حصار وتستغل الأزمة الإنسانية في السويداء، وتزيد معاناة المدنيين من أجل حفاظها على نشاطها الإجرامي — نور الدين البابا (@SyrianMoiSpokes) July 30, 2025

The government’s denial coincided with the arrival of four fuel tankers carrying over 120,000 liters into Suwayda through the Bosra al-Sham corridor, along with reports of four prior convoys delivering food and medicine in coordination with aid agencies, according to state-run SANA.

دخلت إلى محافظة السويداء 4 ناقلات محروقات عبر معبر بصرى الشام، تحمل أكثر من 120 ألف ليتر، ضمن جهود الحكومة لتأمين احتياجات الأهالي، ودحض المزاعم حول "الحصار".🔗https://t.co/INoy68ulS2#السويداء #درعا #محروقات pic.twitter.com/p2JEO8dU2E — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) July 30, 2025

Despite these shipments, the United Nations continues to report dire conditions, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs citing insecurity, military checkpoints, and tensions as barriers to aid access and assessments.

The crisis intensified after July 13 clashes between armed Bedouin factions and Druze fighters, later drawing in Syrian government forces and allied tribes. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported over 1,400 deaths—mostly Druze—and the displacement of around 176,000 civilians, while essential services remain largely nonfunctional despite a reported ceasefire.

The watchdog added that pro-government factions continue to block the main Suwayda–Damascus highway.

Agence France-Presse documented severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, alongside ongoing water and electricity outages, and long queues at bakeries across the province.

Meanwhile, Syria Civil Defense confirmed the evacuation of 250 families on Tuesday, with a convoy of 425 people—including at least one injured individual—leaving via the Bosra al-Sham corridor.