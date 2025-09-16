Syria: Tripartite deal charts path to security in Suwayda

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, Syria, Jordan, and the United States announced a roadmap to stabilize Suwayda, the southern province unsettled by weeks of unrest.

The plan was agreed in Damascus following talks between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, and US Special Envoy Thomas Barrack.

In a joint statement, the three parties revealed measures including a UN investigation into recent violence, prosecuting offenders under Syrian law, and ensuring continued aid deliveries with American and Jordanian assistance.

Security steps include police deployment along the Suwayda–Damascus highway, the withdrawal of civilian fighters from border areas, and the creation of a local police force representing all communities. The International Committee of the Red Cross will also be assisted in completing prisoner exchanges.

Washington, in consultation with Damascus and backed by Amman, would “explore security arrangements” with Israel concerning southern Syria, the statement added.

The roadmap further commits to reconciliation meetings between Druze, Christian, Sunni, and tribal leaders, new legislation against hate speech, and a reaffirmation that Suwayda remains an integral part of Syria.