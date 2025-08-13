Turkiye, Syria vow stronger ties

Shafaq News – Ankara / Damascus

Syria and Turkiye committed on Wednesday to bolstering strategic ties and rejecting foreign interference and instability, following official talks between their foreign ministers in Ankara.

During a joint press conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that relations between Ankara and Damascus had progressed in recent months, despite efforts by what he described as disruptive actors seeking to obstruct cooperation—particularly in economic areas intended to support the return of refugees.

Fidan cautioned against Israeli moves aimed at destabilizing Syria and undermining its sovereignty, reiterating Turkiye’s firm support for the country’s territorial integrity and national unity.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani acknowledged that Syria continues to face serious challenges, including repeated Israeli attacks and ongoing foreign attempts to enforce a fragmented reality. He affirmed that Damascus remains open to partnerships that uphold its sovereignty and territorial unity.

Al-Shibani outlined that the discussions with Turkiye covered political and security coordination, along with plans for the return of displaced Syrians.

Addressing the situation in the southern province of Suwayda, Al-Shibani reaffirmed that it is an integral part of Syria and denounced what he described as Israeli attempts to ignite unrest in the region. He underscored the government’s intention to pursue accountability for those involved in the violations.

He also rejected a recent conference held in the northeastern province of al-Hasakah, asserting that it “does not represent the Syrian people,” and accused organizers of exploiting events in Suwayda to breach the agreement aimed at integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into state institutions.