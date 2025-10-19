Turkiye’s Fidan: Failure to enforce Damascus-SDF deal threatens regional security

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday warned that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have yet to withdraw from predominantly Arab areas, as required by the March agreement with Damascus, cautioning that their continued presence could trigger “extremely serious conflicts”.

In remarks to the Turkish Ulke TV, Fidan criticized the SDF for “failing” to take tangible steps to distance itself from factions that Turkiye views as threats.

“To this day, the SDF has neither issued a declaration nor taken any action to show it has broken ties with groups that endanger Turkiye’s national security,” he added, noting that the group has not presented any plan to dismantle tunnels, rockets, or other infrastructure used to target Turkiye.

Addressing ongoing talks between the SDF and the Syrian government regarding the possible integration of armed factions, Fidan acknowledged reports of early moves in Deir Ez-Zor but noted that “no written agreement has been concluded.”

Regarding Israel's expansion into Syrian territory, Fidan described it as the greatest threat to the region, noting that Turkiye is coordinating with the United States on the matter. “Everything that unfolds there affects the security of our borders and the lives of our citizens. Our message on this issue is crystal clear,” he stated, emphasizing that Syria remains “Turkiye’s top national security concern.”

Earlier, the Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, revealed that its leaders and fighters are set to receive senior positions within Syria’s Ministry of Defense and military command, as part of an initial agreement to integrate the SDF into the Syrian army.