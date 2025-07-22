Turkiye’s Fidan: Israel aims to destabilize Syria

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of seeking to undermine Syria's security and stability under the pretext of protecting the Druze minority.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Fidan criticized prominent Druze cleric Hikmat al-Hijri, describing him as acting “like Israel’s agent in the region” and rejecting any solution that could promote peace and stability.

Fidan also urged unspecified parties in the region to stop acting “as though they are proxies for neighboring states and Israel.”

He said Turkiye is working with various parties in Syria to stabilize the country and counter what he called “Israel’s dangerous plans,” warning that any attempt by groups to sow division and destabilization through violence would be seen as a direct threat to Turkish national security.

“We will intervene,” Fidan added, stressing that Turkiye would not tolerate any attempt to fragment Syria’s territorial integrity.