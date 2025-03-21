Iraqi Consulate in Istanbul targeted in shooting incident

Shafaq News/ Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the Iraqi consulate in Istanbul, striking the building with multiple rounds before fleeing the scene, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry detailed that the attack occurred around 9:00 p.m. local time when assailants on a motorcycle fired eight rounds from a Kalashnikov at the consulate’s facade.

Following the incident, Iraq’s Consul General and diplomatic staff arrived at the site as Turkish security forces cordoned off the surrounding area and launched an investigation. "Authorities have begun collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance footage, with Iraqi diplomatic representatives present.”

The Foreign Ministry emphasized its ongoing coordination with Turkish officials to ensure a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible. It also underscored the importance of “strengthening security measures to protect diplomatic missions under international agreements.”