Rising tensions: US concerned over mass arrests in Turkiye

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed concern over the mass arrests and protests in Turkiye.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Rubio raised the matter during discussions with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The protests, the largest Turkiye has witnessed in over a decade, began last Wednesday following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. His detention sparked widespread outrage, leading to over 1,000 arrests over five days.

İmamoğlu, who had recently been named the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential candidate, was transferred to Marmara Prison on Sunday under a court order related to ongoing corruption and terrorism investigations.

In their meeting, Rubio and Fidan also addressed key issues of security, trade, and regional stability. Rubio emphasized the need for stronger economic ties between the two nations and urged Turkiye’s support in efforts to ‘’achieve peace’’ in Ukraine and the South Caucasus.

Additionally, Rubio praised Turkiye’s leadership in the global coalition against ISIS and stressed the importance of continued cooperation to ensure a ‘’stable, unified, and peaceful Syria’’.