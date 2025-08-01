August begins: Iraq braces for peak summer extremes

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq enters the most intense stretch of summer this August, with soaring temperatures and shifting air patterns, according to the Meteorological Authority.

In a report released on Friday, the Authority said the country is approaching the seasonal peak, marked by intense surface heating and dominant dry air masses. Southern and central regions are expected to see highs exceeding 50°C, driven by a persistent low-pressure system.

Although August is generally marked by stable conditions, the report noted that some years experience limited atmospheric disturbances. These may result from cold upper-air currents moving in from the Levant or Turkiye, or from increased southeastern monsoon activity over the Gulf, which raises mid- and upper-level humidity.

Such patterns can trigger localized cumulus cloud formation in the north and center, sometimes accompanied by light to moderate rain or isolated thunderstorms over elevated areas.

Early August typically brings strong northwesterly winds, especially across southern provinces and western deserts, stirring up local dust and contributing to reduced visibility. As the month progresses, wind activity tends to subside, leading to short spells of humidity, particularly in the south.

Intense solar radiation continues throughout the month. Despite a slight decline in daylight hours as the autumnal equinox nears, extended sun exposure sustains elevated surface temperatures.

By mid- to late August, signs of seasonal transition may begin to appear. These could include modest dips in surface pressure or a repositioning of the upper jet stream, signaling the gradual approach of fall.

Temperature levels in the first half of the month are expected to remain near seasonal norms, though a severe heatwave remains possible. Toward the end of the first third, shifting surface winds—particularly in central and southern regions—may increase humidity and create conditions for cloud buildup and occasional thunderstorms in the north and east.

The latter part of August could see sharp thermal fluctuations. While still within expected ranges, such swings were described as “semi-rare.” Wind patterns will continue alternating between calm and gusty, setting the stage for a more dynamic end to Iraq’s summer.