KRI Prime Minister’s Office targeted in Erbil drone attack

Shafaq News- Erbil (Updated at 11:43)

Two explosive-laden drones targeted the office of Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the residence of Erbil’s security chief, causing no casualties, the KRI’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) reported on Monday.

CTS identified the drones as Iranian-made Hadid-110 aircraft but provided no further details on damage.

Barzani condemned the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” and a “direct threat to the security and stability” of the KRI, adding that they would not deter the government from carrying out its duties and protecting citizens.

Following an investigation by the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Unit, my personal office and the home of the head of the Security and Intelligence Agency were targeted by Iranian drone attacks earlier today.I condemn these reckless and unacceptable attacks in the strongest terms.… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) August 17, 2026

Drone and missile attacks have surged across the KRI in recent weeks. According to a Shafaq News tally, the KRI was targeted by 16 drones and three missiles from Aug. 1 to 14. Eight of the drones and all three missiles targeted Erbil, while eight drones struck Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Read more: Experts doubt Baghdad can stop Kurdistan Region attacks