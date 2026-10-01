Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani received Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance leader Khamis Al-Khanjar and an accompanying delegation in Pirmam, Erbil, on Thursday, where they discussed Iraq’s political situation, upcoming challenges and efforts to strengthen stability.

The talks also addressed Iraq’s future following the end of the Global Coalition’s mission, as well as coordination and cooperation among Iraqi political forces, according to Barzani’s headquarters.

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