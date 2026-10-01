Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked 125th out of 196 countries in CEOWORLD Magazine’s 2026 Human Progress Index (HPI), scoring 70.58 points.

Among Arab countries, the United Arab Emirates ranked highest at 31st globally with an HPI score of 92.59, followed by Qatar at 47th with 87.46 and Bahrain at 54th with 86.66, according to the data.

Globally, Singapore topped the index with 97.88 points, followed by Switzerland with 97.78 and Denmark with 97.70. Norway and Ireland completed the top five, while nine of the 10 highest-ranked countries were European.

The Human Progress Index measures quality of life through 23 indicators divided equally among stability, satisfaction and balance. Stability covers economic growth, taxation, life expectancy, employment security, housing and household income, while satisfaction measures safety, governance, corruption perceptions, healthcare, education and infrastructure. Balance assesses human rights, civil liberties, political rights, work-life balance, religious freedom, gender equality and environmental care.

CEOWORLD said the ranking combines quantitative data from international economic, development, governance and environmental datasets with expert review, using the most recent available figures for each source.