Iraq 8th in Arab 2026 GDP per capita rankings

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is projected to rank eighth among Arab countries and 116th globally in GDP per capita by 2026, with income per person estimated at $5,873, according to US-based CEOWORLD magazine.

The report, based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, highlights that economic strength increasingly hinges on governance and institutional performance rather than population size or land area. GDP per capita remains a key indicator of income levels and economic productivity.

Qatar is expected to top the Arab region at $76,534, followed by the UAE ($53,842), Saudi Arabia ($35,839), Kuwait ($31,242), and Bahrain ($29,778). Libya is set to rank sixth ($6,972), ahead of Algeria ($5,956), Iraq, Lebanon ($5,285), and Morocco ($5,154).

Globally, Monaco is set to retain the highest per capita GDP at $256,667, followed by Liechtenstein ($201,162), Luxembourg ($154,115), Ireland ($135,247), and Switzerland ($118,173).