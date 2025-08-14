Iraq ranks 86th globally in online shopping

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked 86th globally and 10th among Arab countries in online shopping for the year 2025, according to a report published by the American magazine CEOWORLD.

The report stated that the ranking was based on several factors, including the average number of hours individuals spend online weekly, the percentage of monthly online shoppers, and the average income spent through digital platforms.

It noted that the number of online buyers worldwide has reached 2.64 billion people — more than 33% of the global population — with total e-retail sales amounting to approximately $6.31 trillion.

According to the report, the United States topped the list, accounting for 57.54% of global online retail spending, followed by China in second place, Japan in third, India in fourth, Hong Kong in fifth, and Singapore in sixth.

Iraq placed 86th globally and 10th in the Arab world, with online spending representing 30.41% of total retail sales.

Regionally, the United Arab Emirates led the Arab rankings, placing 13th worldwide. Saudi Arabia came second in the region and 26th globally, followed by Qatar in third, Kuwait fourth, Bahrain fifth, Morocco sixth, Oman seventh, Lebanon eighth, Jordan ninth, and Iraq tenth. Yemen ranked 11th in the Arab world, Tunisia 13th, Algeria 14th, and Egypt 15th.