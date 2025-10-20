Global Air Power Index: Iraq places 74th, 10th in Arab region

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked 10th among Arab countries and 74th worldwide in air power strength with a score of 16.23, according to CEOWORLD magazine’s 2025 Global Military Aviation Index.

The report evaluated the air force capabilities of 79 countries based on criteria including combat, transport, and training aircraft numbers, as well as technological advancement, readiness, and modernization levels.

Globally, the United States topped the list with a score of 97 out of 100, followed by Russia (94), India (93.5), China (93), and Japan (91).

Regionally, Saudi Arabia led the Arab world, ranking 13th globally with 57 points, followed by Egypt (56.05), Algeria (56), the United Arab Emirates (51), and Jordan (49). Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman followed, while Iraq scored (16.23) points, placing it ahead of Yemen (13.17) and Syria (11.37).