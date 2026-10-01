Shafaq News- Deir ez-Zor

A sticky bomb attached to a car wounded two people when it exploded at an Internal Security Forces checkpoint in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor on Thursday, the province’s Media Directorate said.

The directorate, citing the forensic department of Deir ez-Zor’s Internal Security Directorate, said the explosion occurred in the Jazrat Al-Buhamid area and sparked a fire in the vehicle.

Authorities did not provide details on the identities or condition of those wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.