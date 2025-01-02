Residents of Syria's Deir ez-Zor Province face harsh conditions amid extensive destruction

Shafaq News/ Residents of Syria's Deir Ez-Zor province, located approximately 450 kilometers from the capital, Damascus, are enduring dire conditions as their city remains devastated by widespread destruction.

The people of Deir Ez-Zor are grappling with severe shortages of essential services, including clean drinking water, prolonged power outages, and a lack of educational resources in schools that can barely continue operating. This, coupled with economic hardship, rising living costs, and widespread psychological distress, makes daily life in the city a constant struggle for its citizens amid the overwhelming destruction.

Deir ez-Zor is Syria's second-largest province by area, with a population of around 1.2 million, the vast majority of whom are Arabs, alongside small Kurdish and Armenian minorities.

In an interview with Shafaq News agency, Siyah Al-Bahr, a member of the Al-Furat Media Organization in Deir ez-Zor, described the challenging situation in the province, the lack of services, and the urgent measures needed to support residents fighting for survival. "The province includes cities such as Deir ez-Zor, Mayadeen, Al-Shuhail, and Al-Bukamal, as well as dozens of villages, all of which have suffered destruction reaching up to 75 percent, affecting both homes and infrastructure."

Al-Bahr noted that "Deir ez-Zor is divided into two parts: the eastern side of the Euphrates, controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the western side, which is under the control of the new government." He added that "the most severely impacted area is the western side of the Euphrates, while the eastern side, under SDF control, is relatively stable and enjoys some services."

"When the previous regime's forces withdrew from Deir ez-Zor, they destroyed communications and schools, while the electricity sector is in a dire state, with only one hour of power for every seven hours of outage…the healthcare situation is equally bleak, with two hospitals in Al-Bukamal, both of which were destroyed by airstrikes from the previous regime and Iranian-backed militias. Efforts are now underway to establish a new hospital through individual initiatives."

On the state of the region's bridges, Al-Bahr highlighted that Deir ez-Zor has the Al-Baghuz Bridge connecting Al-Bukamal to Al-Baghuz village, as well as the Al-Ashar and Mayadeen bridges, both of which are destroyed.

“Currently, people must cross via small boats."

Concluding his remarks, Al-Bahr stated that "Deir ez-Zor urgently needs attention and aid, particularly in rebuilding infrastructure such as electricity, addressing medical needs, and improving other essential services. Additionally, subsidized fuel and food, especially flour, must be provided to the people."