Drone, missile attack targets US base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Friday, that the US military base at the Koniko oil field in Syria's Deir ez-Zor countryside was targeted.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the base was hit by an explosive-laden drone and multiple rockets. Some rockets landed inside and around the field in the Deir ez-Zor region of Syria.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the source, the base's defense systems were activated and managed to intercept and prevent some of the rockets from hitting their intended targets within the base.