Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Syria: US Military Base In Deir Ez-Zor Attacked with rockets

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-31T19:16:17+0000
Syria: US Military Base In Deir Ez-Zor Attacked with rockets

Shafaq News/On Friday, at least three explosions rocked a US base in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency; At least three Katyusha rockets were launched from near the Iraqi border, targeting a US base in Syria.

Eyewitnesses said they heard the sounds of the explosions at the American base.

Meanwhile; The US military responded to the attack using a 155 mm howitzer to "comb the area" believed to have been the launch site.

No further details were disclosed.

Earlier this month, An American military base in Al-Omar Oil Field in eastern Syria came under rocket attack.

The military base is located in the countryside of Syria's Deir Ez-Zor region.

Despite the Syrian Armed Forces recapturing most territories, the US wields control over the north and northeast region. 

Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of American troops in Deir Ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah, and Raqqa "state piracy" to exploit its natural resources.

related

The children protection office hands over four SDF minor fighters to their families

Date: 2021-02-17 21:12:45
The children protection office hands over four SDF minor fighters to their families

32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

Date: 2020-10-16 09:49:32
32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

More than 100 Russian soldiers transferred to Ain Issa city today

Date: 2021-06-17 15:40:04
More than 100 Russian soldiers transferred to Ain Issa city today

Watchdog: Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times

Date: 2021-06-04 08:12:46
Watchdog: Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times

Abdollahian: Iraq plays a major role in facilitating initiatives in the region

Date: 2021-08-29 19:04:17
Abdollahian: Iraq plays a major role in facilitating initiatives in the region

Asayish arrests 30 terrorists in NES

Date: 2021-03-10 16:22:59
Asayish arrests 30 terrorists in NES

Syria war deaths reach 387,000 in slowest annual increase monitor

Date: 2020-12-09 21:07:47
Syria war deaths reach 387,000 in slowest annual increase monitor

US units patrol in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-04-20 11:45:44
US units patrol in northeastern Syria