Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Missiles target US-controlled oil field in Syria

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-03T18:11:33+0000
Missiles target US-controlled oil field in Syria

Shafaq News/ Missiles were fired on Monday on the US-controlled Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ez-Zor province. The second attack within 72 hours.

Syrian Sources told Sputnik Agency that Al-Omar, Syria's largest oil field, where the U.S. army is present, was attacked with missiles. A column of smoke rising from the Base was shown, followed by many explosions.

The sources added, "The U.S. aircraft and helicopters flew in the area after the attack, to "comb the vicinity of the oil field and agricultural areas on the Euphrates River."

Meanwhile, media outlets reported that the "American forces are conducting military exercises at the Al-Omar field base," denying that "the Base was attacked."

It is worth noting that the factions close to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had occupied Syria's largest oil field, Al-Omar, in 2017.

The U.S. forces currently are presented in more than ten bases and military points in the Syrian regions occupied by YPG/PKK in Hasakah, Raqqah, and Deir-Ez-Zor.

related

Syria: US Military Base In Deir Ez-Zor Attacked with rockets

Date: 2021-12-31 19:16:17
Syria: US Military Base In Deir Ez-Zor Attacked with rockets

Arms shipment entered Syria from Iraq, SOHR

Date: 2021-10-06 14:25:50
Arms shipment entered Syria from Iraq, SOHR

17 killed and injured during clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

Date: 2020-12-28 17:41:16
17 killed and injured during clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

US forces send 12 wheat trucks from Syria to Iraq

Date: 2021-04-01 09:55:25
US forces send 12 wheat trucks from Syria to Iraq

A possible conflict between USA and Russia in Syria

Date: 2020-09-19 14:13:26
A possible conflict between USA and Russia in Syria

US patrol roams the northern countryside of Derik near the Turkish borders

Date: 2021-05-18 11:47:45
US patrol roams the northern countryside of Derik near the Turkish borders

Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Date: 2021-02-15 06:05:33
Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Israeli attack targets Syria's Latakia Port, SANA says

Date: 2021-12-28 05:48:05
Israeli attack targets Syria's Latakia Port, SANA says