Israeli air strike targets Deir Ez-Zor vicinity in Syria

Shafaq News/ The Syrian news agency SANA reported that Israel conducted an airstrike on Syrian army positions near Deir Ez-Zor.

Quoting a military source, SANA stated, "At approximately 11:50 pm on Monday, October 2, 2023, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack on certain positions of our armed forces in the vicinity of Deir Ez-Zor."

The source noted, "The aggression resulted in injuries of two soldiers and caused some material damage."

Videos purportedly depicting the Israeli attack circulated on social media and local media channels, showing the incident on Monday evening in Deir Ez-Zor.