First since Al-Assad's fall: ISIS targets Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News/ ISIS attacked a security facility in eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside, Syria, marking the first of its kind since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.

A member of the Internal Security Forces was injured with varying wounds after being directly shot by ISIS sleeper cell militants during their attack on the security post in Al-Dweir town, according to SOHR.

On January 11, the General Security Forces thwarted an ISIS plot to carry out an explosion inside the Shrine of Sayyida Zainab in Damascus and arrested all involved individuals.