ISIS suicide attack targets checkpoint in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News – Deir ez-Zor

The Syrian Interior Ministry confirmed on Friday that an Internal Security officer was killed after security forces thwarted an ISIS suicide attack on a checkpoint in al-Mayadin, Deir ez-Zor province.

In a statement on X, Deir ez-Zor Internal Security commander Colonel Darrar al-Shamlan revealed that a militant attempted to detonate an explosive belt at the checkpoint while another opened fire with a rifle. Security personnel killed one attacker before he detonated his explosives and engaged the second, who was also “neutralized.”

قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة دير الزور، العقيد ضرار الشملان:في إطار مواصلة الجهود لحفظ الأمن والاستقرار في مدن محافظة دير الزور، أحبطت قوات الأمن الداخلي محاولة إرهابية في مدينة الميادين، نفذها عنصران من بقايا تنظيم "داعش" الأرهابي. — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) August 22, 2025

Local sources told Shafaq News that security forces additionally managed to capture one of the assailants during the confrontation, while another blew himself up at the site.

The assault is part of a series of scattered operations ISIS has carried out against military and security sites in Syria in recent months. Sleeper cells remain active in Syria’s Badia and Deir ez-Zor countryside, staging bombings, ambushes, and assassinations. Security trackers estimate 150–200 cells operate along Syria’s borders with Iraq and Lebanon, exploiting remote terrain and weak security control.