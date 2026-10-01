Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli ground incursions and shelling in Syria reached their highest monthly levels of 2026 in September, according to the Sijil Center, which documented 280 military incidents during the month.

The center counted 113 ground incursions, up from 109 in August and about 51% above this year’s monthly average of roughly 75. Shelling rose 50% to 24 cases from 16, more than double the 2026 monthly average of 11.3.

September’s overall tally increased by roughly 5% from 267 in August, ranking second this year behind March, which recorded 321. The cumulative figure since the beginning of 2026 reached 2,032.

Quneitra remained the main focus of Israeli operations with 192 incidents, followed by Daraa with 67 and the Damascus countryside with 21.

وثق مركز سجل ما لا يقل عن 280 انتهاكاً لقوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في جنوب سوريا في سبتمبر 2026. وشهد سبتمبر ذروة قياسية في التوغلات البرية والقصف المدفعي الإسرائيلي بجنوب سوريا.لقراءة التقرير كاملاً:https://t.co/W2TuWdhQMT — مركز سجل (@sijilsy) October 1, 2026

In rural Damascus, the monthly figure more than doubled from eight in August, driven largely by nine cases of shelling and seven instances of aircraft activity, with troops operating around Beit Jinn Waterfalls, Mazraat Beit Jinn, Harboun Hill, and Qalaat Jandal near Mount Hermon (Jabal Al-Sheikh).

Sijil linked operations in western rural Damascus to disruptions during the summer harvest, irrigation, and livestock grazing season, as shelling and incursions restricted access to farmland and pastures. Agricultural communities in Quneitra and Daraa were also affected, with sheep and goats killed in Al-Samadaniyah Al-Gharbiyah and Abdeen.

Aircraft activity climbed to 58 cases from 52 in August, primarily involving reconnaissance planes and warplanes over the three provinces. Temporary checkpoints, by contrast, fell about 22% to 28 from 36, while raids edged down to 27 from 29. Some of these operations involved searches, questioning of residents, and the collection of personal information.

Nine detention cases involving civilians were documented in September, including during raids or while residents were grazing livestock. No civilian deaths were recorded.

Since Dec. 8, 2024, Israeli forces have detained 257 people in southern Syria, according to Sijil, with 36 still held at the end of September 2026. Including five Syrians detained before the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s government, the center put the number remaining in Israeli custody at 41.

Two Syrians were freed in September after 13 and 15 months in detention. Sijil put the total number released at 214, including 201 held for no more than about 24 hours.