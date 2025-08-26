Arab states denounce Israeli raids in Syria

Arab states denounce Israeli raids in Syria
2025-08-26T17:00:55+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, several Arab states condemned Israel’s military operations inside Syria as “blatant violations” of sovereignty and international law.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers pledged full support for Damascus in safeguarding security. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry called the actions a “dangerous escalation,” while Kuwait dismissed them as “unlawful incursions” in breach of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

Syrian political analyst Samer al-Khatib told Shafaq News that the unified Arab response signals strong political opposition to Israeli escalation but warned that “without concrete Arab and international coordination, Israel will continue reshaping border dynamics.”

The statements came after Israeli raids in Quneitra, where troops stormed homes, arrested civilians, and shelled residential areas. Forces also pushed into western Damascus countryside, entering Beit Jinn and Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and opening fire on residents under the pretext of targeting “saboteurs.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon