Arab states denounce Israeli raids in Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, several Arab states condemned Israel’s military operations inside Syria as “blatant violations” of sovereignty and international law.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers pledged full support for Damascus in safeguarding security. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry called the actions a “dangerous escalation,” while Kuwait dismissed them as “unlawful incursions” in breach of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

#مجلس_الوزراء يُدين بشدة استمرار الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية وتوغلها داخل الأراضي السورية والتدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، ويؤكد دعم المملكة الكامل لما تتخذه الحكومة السورية من إجراءات لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والمحافظة على السلم الأهلي وسيادة الدولة ومؤسساتها، والرفض القاطع لأي دعوات… pic.twitter.com/FwrUly8wU1 — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) August 26, 2025

Syrian political analyst Samer al-Khatib told Shafaq News that the unified Arab response signals strong political opposition to Israeli escalation but warned that “without concrete Arab and international coordination, Israel will continue reshaping border dynamics.”

The statements came after Israeli raids in Quneitra, where troops stormed homes, arrested civilians, and shelled residential areas. Forces also pushed into western Damascus countryside, entering Beit Jinn and Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and opening fire on residents under the pretext of targeting “saboteurs.”

دانت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين، بأشدّ العبارات، استمرار الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية وتوغّلها يوم أمس داخل الأراضي السورية، وقصفها منزل مواطن سوري؛ ما أسفر عن ارتقائه، وإعلان إسرائيل مواصلة تمركزها غير المشروع في قمة جبل الشيخ والمنطقة العازلة، باعتباره خرقًا فاضحًا للقانون… pic.twitter.com/WzmRtCfH6E — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) August 26, 2025