Israeli troops storm Damascus countryside

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces advanced into western Damascus countryside on Monday, entering Beit Jinn and parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh), where troops opened fire on residents under the pretext of pursuing “saboteurs,” local sources told Shafaq News.

Witnesses reported that about 100 soldiers raided the town, searched homes, and fired at civilians before withdrawing toward Tal al-Hamriya. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the incursion, citing 11 military vehicles and noting additional operations in Jabbata al-Khashab and Tarnaja, as well as new deployments on Tal Lubat overlooking the area.

The Observatory said the raids triggered widespread panic among residents, while Damascus has yet to issue an official response. A day earlier, Israeli units had also advanced into al-Rafid in southern Quneitra.

Mount Hermon and Quneitra have seen intensified Israeli patrols and temporary outposts in recent months, with Beit Jinn’s location—linking western Damascus to Quneitra and overlooking the Golan Heights—making it a recurring target for raids tied to arms smuggling and militant activity.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that Golan Brigade 474, under Division 210, conducted multiple raids in southern Syria last week, claiming the seizure of RPGs, explosives, Kalashnikov parts, and large quantities of ammunition.