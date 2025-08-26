Israeli forces push into Syria’s Quneitra, raid civilian houses

Shafaq News – Quneitra

Israeli forces entered the village of Suweisa in Quneitra province on Tuesday, raiding civilian homes, Syria’s state broadcaster al-Ikhbariya reported.

A day earlier, troops advanced into the western Damascus countryside, pushing into Beit Jinn and parts of Mount Hermon, where local sources told Shafaq News that soldiers opened fire on residents under the pretext of pursuing “saboteurs.”

The new incursion came amid Syrian-Israeli talks held in Paris on August 20 under US mediation, focusing on regional stability, non-interference in Syrian affairs, enforcement of the Suwayda ceasefire, and reactivation of the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, met on Monday in Damascus with US Special Envoy Thomas Barrack to discuss political stability and bilateral ties.

Barrack stated on X that “a united, stable, prosperous Syria requires representation by all, for all,” praising bipartisan backing in Washington for what he described as President Donald Trump’s vision for Syria. “Through dialogue, not violence, we overcome our differences,” he added.