Israeli forces renew push into Syria’s Quneitra

Shafaq News – Quneitra

Israeli forces carried out a new ground incursion into Syria’s Quneitra province, local media said on Saturday.

According to SANA, four Israeli military vehicles entered from the Adnaniyah point toward the village of Al-Ajraf. Another patrol, consisting of four Humvees and two Hilux vehicles, also moved from Zubaidah village toward Ruweihina village, reaching Rasm al-Halabi.

The Israeli army has not issued a statement regarding the incursions.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has repeatedly conducted cross-border strikes and incursions inside Syria, targeting depots, vehicles, and weapon sites. The Israeli army has also disregarded the 1974 disengagement agreement, seizing control of buffer zones between the Golan Heights and Syrian territory, including parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh).

