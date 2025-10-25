Limited incursion: Israeli troops enter southern Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces, backed by tanks and multiple military vehicles, launched a limited incursion at the entrance to the al-Salam Highway in Syria’s Quneitra province, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Saturday.

The operation involved firing flares, as the Israeli army conducted targeted searches, detained several passersby, and confiscated motorcycles.

Al-Salam Highway, a key route connecting Damascus to Quneitra province, lies roughly 55–60 kilometers from the capital.

Earlier, Israeli troops also intercepted a civilian bus in northern Quneitra, briefly detaining a young man who was later released without any charges.

Bordering Lebanon, Jordan, and the Syrian provinces of Daraa and Damascus, Quneitra has seen a rise in Israeli strikes and incursions since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, with military and border positions across the region increasingly under attack.

Read more: Israel's expansion in Syria: A looming threat to Iraq