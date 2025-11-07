Israel stages ground incursion into Syria’s Quneitra

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces launched a ground incursion into Syria’s Quneitra province, advancing across the border near al-Rafid village in the southwest, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.

According to the Observatory, a convoy of seven Israeli military vehicles crossed through the al-Asha Gate, supported by reconnaissance drones patrolling the area.

The Israeli military has not commented on the operation.

This incursion follows what SOHR described as a broader pattern of heightened Israeli activity along the border. Yesterday, Israeli forces mobilized in central Quneitra, with a tank advancing from the occupied Golan Heights toward Tall al-Ahmar al-Sharqi near Kodneh. Gunfire was also reported from Israeli positions on the hill.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has repeatedly conducted cross-border strikes and incursions inside Syria, destroying depots, vehicles, and weapon sites. The Israeli army has also nullified the 1974 disengagement agreement, taking control of buffer zones between the Golan Heights and Syrian territory — including parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh).

