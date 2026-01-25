UN reclassifies Iraq to “stable” security status

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The United Nations has upgraded Iraq’s security status, placing the country among those considered stable, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the UN raised Iraq’s classification from Category E —used for very high-risk environments with strict operational limitations— to Category B, which indicates a relatively low-risk environment.

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Operational Support commended Iraq’s role and the Interior Ministry’s efforts to protect and support UN missions across the country during a meeting in Baghdad with Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, the statement noted, adding that this collaboration has contributed directly to the success of their mandates and the achievement of their objectives.

Iraq ranked 147th globally on the 2025 Global Peace Index, improving from 151st in 2024 and 153rd in 2023, according to a new report published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).