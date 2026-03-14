Israel seeks Ukraine help to counter Iranian drones

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones, according to a report by Yedioth Ahronoth on Saturday.

The report cited sources as saying Netanyahu aims to explore joint efforts to counter Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles used in regional conflicts.

The development comes as an Iranian lawmaker warned that Ukraine could become a “legitimate target” for Iran if it is proven to be supplying drones to Israel.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, wrote on X that providing military support to Israel with drones would amount to direct participation in the war, warning that Tehran could invoke Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which permits self-defense.

Ukraine has accused Iran of supplying Russia with Shahed drones used in attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure during the war that began in February 2022. Tehran has repeatedly denied providing weapons to Moscow for use after the conflict began.