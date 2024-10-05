Israeli army intercepts an Iranian drone over Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military intercepted an Iranian aircraft in Iraqi airspace on Saturday, according to Israeli media, amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

The Times of Israel reported that the aircraft, believed to be transporting weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon or Syria, was intercepted over Iraq. Israeli forces reportedly acted on suspicions that the plane was carrying arms intended for the Iran-aligned resistance group.

Israel's Channel 13, citing military officials, said the Israeli army is preparing for a potential major operation against Iran. No further details were provided.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief, General Michael Kurilla, is expected to visit Israel within the next 24 hours to discuss coordination on a possible response to Iran, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Both Israel and the United States have expressed increasing concern over Iran's arms shipments to its regional proxies, including Hezbollah, amid fears these activities could fuel further instability.

Officials from Israel and Iran have yet to comment on the reports.