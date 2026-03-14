US Embassy warns Americans to exit Iraq now

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States Embassy in Iraq on Saturday renewed its call for American citizens to leave Iraq immediately, warning of random attacks by Iran-aligned groups and advising them to avoid the embassy compound in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil.

In a security alert, the embassy said Iran-backed factions had encouraged and carried out attacks against US citizens and American-linked targets across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

تنبيه أمني – سفارة الولايات المتحدة في بغداد، العراق – 14 آذار\مارس 2026الموقع: العراق الميليشيات الإرهابية الموالية لإيران شجّعت ونفّذت هجمات عشوائية ضد المواطنين الأميركيين والأهداف المرتبطة بالولايات المتحدة في جميع أنحاء العراق، بما في ذلك إقليم كردستان العراق. على… pic.twitter.com/MIbYzqCejY — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) March 14, 2026

The statement noted that the International Zone in central Baghdad (the Green Zone) has been repeatedly targeted and remains largely closed, while attacks have also occurred near Erbil International Airport and the US consulate there.

It added that the US travel advisory for Iraq remains at Level 4 – Do Not Travel, citing risks including terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, and civil unrest.