Leader Barzani with Sovereignty Alliance: Iraq’s political obstacles in focus

2025-08-05T15:26:46+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani and Sovereignty Alliance Leader Khamis al-Khanjar discussed political developments in Iraq and the wider region.

In a meeting held in Salahaddin Resort, Erbil, the two leaders highlighted the crises and challenges facing Iraq’s political process, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

They also explored ways to enhance coordination and cooperation among Iraqi political forces.

