Sovereignty Alliance: Political motives behind Kirkuk candidate removal

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Sovereignty Alliance (al-Siyada) denounced the disqualification of Arab Alliance member Khalid al-Mafraji from the November 11 parliamentary elections as "politically motivated" and legally unfounded.

Al-Mafraji, a former lawmaker representing Kirkuk, was recently barred from running, though authorities have not disclosed the legal grounds for his exclusion. The move has sparked backlash among Sunni political groups, particularly in northern Iraq.

In a statement, Sovereignty Alliance, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, said the decision by the Judicial Electoral Commission “sets a dangerous precedent” and undermines public confidence in the electoral process.

“The disqualification of peaceful national figures while allowing armed leaders to compete freely reflects blatant hypocrisy,” the alliance added, warning that such measures "threaten the credibility of Iraq’s democratic system."

Al-Siyada, Iraq’s largest Sunni Arab coalition, includes al-Khanjar’s Azm (Determination) Alliance and former Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi’s Progress Party.