Leaked sectarian audio: Iraqi judiciary summons al-Khanjar for inquiry

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s judiciary has summoned Khamis al-Khanjar, head of the Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance, over a leaked audio recording, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The recording, which recently aired on an Iraqi television program, features a voice alleged to be al-Khanjar’s speaking in sectarian terms about state institutions and Shia-led governance in Iraq since 2003. However, Al-Khanjar denied the recording’s authenticity, describing it as “fabricated and falsified.”

Last month, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced that the al-Karkh Investigation Court had launched a formal inquiry into the tape, citing potential legal violations.