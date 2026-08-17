UK, US denounce attack on Masrour Barzani’s office

Shafaq News- Washington/ London/ Erbil

The United Kingdom and the United States on Monday condemned the drone strike on Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s office in Erbil.

“We will continue to urge de-escalation and to support efforts to protect stability in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” the British Consulate General in Erbil said.

The UK strongly condemns the attack on Prime Minister @masrourbarzani’s office that took place earlier today. We will continue to urge de-escalation and to support efforts to protect stability in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. — UK in Erbil (@ukinerbil) August 17, 2026

Meanwhile, US presidential envoy Tom Barrack noted that the attack on Washington’s “trusted Kurdish allies” posed a “direct” threat to regional stability. He added that the US backs Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi in “restoring Iraq’s full sovereignty and ensuring all weapons and security forces remain under the authority of the Iraqi state.”

We strongly condemn the attack on our friend and valued Kurdish partner, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister @masrourbarzani, and his office in Erbil. Such aggression against our trusted Kurdish allies is unacceptable and a direct threat to regional stability. We will not condone or… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) August 17, 2026

Earlier today, the Iraqi Parliament condemned the attacks and called on the federal government and relevant security agencies to take necessary measures, while Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani urged the federal government to prevent further incidents. Al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the assaults, with findings to be made public “as soon as possible.”