Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, artillery fire and demolitions across southern Lebanon on Thursday, Lebanese media reported.

In Tyre district, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes and several explosions in Al-Mansouri, with the blasts heard across Tyre and nearby areas. Another explosion was reported in neighboring Majdal Zoun.

In Bint Jbeil district, Israeli troops opened machine-gun fire toward Haddatha as military vehicles moved through the town.

Israeli forces also carried out a large explosion in Houla in Marjayoun district, while an airstrike hit an area between Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun in Nabatieh district.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said its air force had struck more than 500 targets across Lebanon and the Gaza Strip over the past month, including more than 370 sites it described as Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and more than 140 targets in Gaza.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli attacks between March 2 and Sept. 25 killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413.