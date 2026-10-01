Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh faces a major kerosene shortage ahead of winter, with available supplies covering only a small share of demand, a source at the province’s Oil Products Distribution Company told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Depots hold no more than 30 million liters, while official ration-card data show around 850,000 families are registered in the province. According to the source, providing an initial 100-liter allocation to all families would require 85 million liters. Winter distribution typically includes three to four such allocations, far exceeding the volume now in storage.

Nineveh has also faced fuel shortages in recent months. Private station operators said the province receives 3.3 million liters of gasoline a day despite demand exceeding 4 million liters, blaming long queues on an imbalance in allocations between private and state-run stations.

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