Tanker catches fire after projectile strike in Hormuz

Tanker catches fire after projectile strike in Hormuz
2026-10-01T21:15:47+00:00

Shafaq News- London

An oil tanker caught fire after an unidentified projectile hit it in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The crew was safe, while the extent of the damage and any environmental impact remained unknown, the agency said.

On September 30, UKMTO reported that unknown projectiles had struck three tankers in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.

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