Three Indian sailors killed in US strikes on oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Shafaq News- Middle East

India said on Thursday that three of its sailors were killed in a US strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman and confirmed that it had lodged a formal protest with Washington.

Sarbananda Sonowal, the Indian shipping minister, stated that three crew members initially listed as missing were later confirmed dead after their bodies were recovered and identified. Authorities, he added, had instructed officials to arrange the immediate repatriation of surviving crew members and return the victims’ remains to India.

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified.This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2026

Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency, citing an unnamed official, claimed that a US projectile struck the tanker and that five crew members were rescued and transferred to Oman.

Washington has not publicly responded to the Indian protest, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), meanwhile, reported an incident about 21 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, Oman, noting a fire in the tanker's engine room without specifying its cause or the extent of the damage.

US forces carried out a second consecutive night of attacks against Iranian targets, which Washington described as a response to ongoing Iranian aggression.

Iran also announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and warned that ships attempting to transit the passage could be targeted. Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s central military command, attributed the move to deteriorating security conditions following US operations in southern Iran.