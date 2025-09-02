US sanctions Iraqi businessman over Iranian oil smuggling

Shafaq News – Washington

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Iraqi-Kittitian businessman Waleed al-Samarra’i and his network of shipping vessels for smuggling Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi crude, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reported on Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent framed the action as part of broader US efforts to limit Iran’s influence in Iraq, noting, “Iraq cannot become a safe haven for terrorists, which is why the United States is working to counter Iran’s influence in the country.”

He also highlighted that the network generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually for both Iran and al-Samarra’i, emphasizing, “By targeting Iran’s oil revenue stream, Treasury will further degrade the regime’s ability to carry out attacks against the United States and its allies.”

The sanctions follow similar measures in July 2025 against a network led by Salim Ahmed Said, which also smuggled blended Iraqi and Iranian oil.

Bessent underlined the US commitment to keeping oil supplies free from Iranian influence, reiterating that efforts will continue to disrupt Tehran’s attempts to evade US sanctions.