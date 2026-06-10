New explosions hit Iran after US threat

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces have begun carrying out additional "defensive strikes" against multiple targets inside Iran, describing the operations as a response to “unwarranted and continued aggression.”

Iranian state media and semi-official outlets reported hearing explosions at multiple locations in Hormozgan province. Tasnim News Agency, a semi-official outlet with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said areas in Sirik, Qeshm, and Minab were struck. Iranian state television confirmed that a projectile struck the city of Sirik and that air defense systems were activated in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik.

The Israeli military raised its alert level in preparation for a possible resumption of hostilities with Iran following the US strike, according to Israeli Channel 12.

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