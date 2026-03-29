US and Israel agree on new strikes targeting Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

On Sunday, the United States and Israel approved joint military plans to target Iran’s military and heavy industries in the coming days.

According to Israeli Channel 12, US President Donald Trump did not fully oppose strikes on “national facilities” in Iran. The channel also reported disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv over “targeting strategic sites,” citing an Israeli security source who indicated that Israel intends to “fully utilize the current war period.”

The report said Israel would support the United States through “various means” in any potential ground operation in Iran, adding that Trump still prefers to allow time for negotiations, while Israeli assessments suggest talks with Tehran are unlikely to succeed.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran, resulting in hundreds of deaths. Tehran has since responded to the attacks, triggering broader repercussions across the region, including in Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Read more: Opinion: US prioritizes Iranian concessions above regime change